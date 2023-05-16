Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,685 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after buying an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 55.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 206.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 256,167 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Donaldson by 2,630.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 155,254 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

