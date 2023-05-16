Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,850 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.49% of TTM Technologies worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTMI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTMI opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.47. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.