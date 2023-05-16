TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives $9.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $430.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 143.39 and a current ratio of 143.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.76%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

