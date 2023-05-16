Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,338 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 74% compared to the average daily volume of 3,069 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.96. 1,676,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,235. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 54.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

