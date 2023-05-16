trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.97.

trivago Price Performance

Shares of trivago stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. trivago has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.03.

Institutional Trading of trivago

About trivago

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $2,418,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

