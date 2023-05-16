Truist Financial Raises Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target to $6.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

TAST opened at $4.88 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $263.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

