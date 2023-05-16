Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 134 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $119.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.