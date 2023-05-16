Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.53.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

