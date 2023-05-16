Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in State Street were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 560.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

