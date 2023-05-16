Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of GILD opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.