Trust Co. of Vermont Has $197,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $461.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $440.11 and a 200-day moving average of $434.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

