Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KW. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,004 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,653,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,454,000 after purchasing an additional 844,102 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,874,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,812,000 after purchasing an additional 671,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,231,000 after acquiring an additional 498,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance
Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.
About Kennedy-Wilson
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.
