Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

