Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $461.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $440.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

See Also

