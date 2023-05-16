Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WBD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.