Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,234 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in FedEx were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,319,000 after acquiring an additional 136,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,285,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $222,578,000 after acquiring an additional 279,825 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FDX opened at $222.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

