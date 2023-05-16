Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 137 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,360,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,893,000 after buying an additional 90,698 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,280,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,728,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.