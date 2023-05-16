Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,728 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

