Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 31 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,328 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4,546.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 47,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $447.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.03. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

