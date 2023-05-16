Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 656 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Electric were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average is $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $102.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

