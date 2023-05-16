Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $254.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $267.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.84 and a 200-day moving average of $232.90.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

