Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.3 %

Citigroup stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

