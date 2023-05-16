TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.04

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 77484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEC. Barrington Research downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TTEC by 73.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 13.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TTEC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
