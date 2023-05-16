Tweedy Browne Co LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 755,754 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.7% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Trading Down 0.6 %

INTC traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.62. 6,280,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,535,539. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

