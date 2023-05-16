TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance
SMIF traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 71.54 ($0.90). 337,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,499. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.75. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.15 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.60 ($1.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £174.74 million and a PE ratio of -423.53.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
