TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SMIF traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 71.54 ($0.90). 337,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,499. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.75. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.15 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.60 ($1.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £174.74 million and a PE ratio of -423.53.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

