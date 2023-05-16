Ultra Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $69.18 million and approximately $911,030.95 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,087.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00432883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00127415 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00040635 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002729 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20649545 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $991,387.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

