Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.56.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
Union Pacific Price Performance
Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $199.64 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.81 and a 200-day moving average of $203.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific
In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Union Pacific
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
