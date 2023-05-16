Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lessened by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,000 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $182,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 86.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,209,000 after purchasing an additional 473,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Price Performance

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $198.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

