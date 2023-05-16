United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ USLM traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.73. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $102.12 and a twelve month high of $184.75.
In other news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $116,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
