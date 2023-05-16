United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USLM traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.73. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $102.12 and a twelve month high of $184.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $116,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

About United States Lime & Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USLM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 75.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,010.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

