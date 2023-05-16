Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Up 2.3%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.87 and last traded at $142.72. 47,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 356,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.90.

Universal Display Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.15.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Stories

