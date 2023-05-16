UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after buying an additional 432,942 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 975,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after buying an additional 249,146 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 309,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 238,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 181,065 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177,917 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.72. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.