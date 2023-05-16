UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Shares of AVGO traded up $6.62 on Tuesday, reaching $646.42. The stock had a trading volume of 568,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,681. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $627.82 and a 200 day moving average of $581.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

