UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $2.20 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,160,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,966,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

