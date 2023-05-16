UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,203 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $122.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

