UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $636,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.78. 791,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.