UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 11,424 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,279 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.06. 1,265,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,023. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $191.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

