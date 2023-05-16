UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases Shares of 1,480 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

ADI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.