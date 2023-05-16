UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.9% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.84. 2,362,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

