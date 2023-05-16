UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 2,045 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.40. 8,245,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,387,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

