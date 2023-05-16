urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Director Lewis Wilks Purchases 20,000 Shares

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) Director Lewis Wilks bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,178.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

urban-gro Stock Up 5.1 %

urban-gro stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 56,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,524. urban-gro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in urban-gro during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in urban-gro during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in urban-gro during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in urban-gro during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in urban-gro by 128.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

urban-gro Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

