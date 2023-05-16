US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $51.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.58.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock worth $296,320,022. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

