Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Boosted by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $490,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.62. The company had a trading volume of 523,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average is $107.77.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

