Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VOT stock opened at $190.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $209.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.85.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

