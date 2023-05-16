Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lowered by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $32,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.63. 368,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,606. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

