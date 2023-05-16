Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,142 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $133,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $377.91. The stock had a trading volume of 564,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

