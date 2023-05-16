Verasity Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $47.65 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $47.65 million and $5.26 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003672 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000666 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008611 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

