Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VSTM. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verastem has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.60.

Shares of VSTM opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. Verastem has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.47.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,487,000,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Verastem by 86.5% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 97,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Verastem by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 550,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

