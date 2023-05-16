Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Tops $32.05 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $32.05 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,082.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00343092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00561210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00068186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00433252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,375,432 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

