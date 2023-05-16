Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $212.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.0 %

VRSK opened at $214.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.52. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 879.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,799,000 after acquiring an additional 771,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after acquiring an additional 628,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

