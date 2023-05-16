Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Veritiv has a payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Veritiv to earn $17.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $161.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.05 and a 200 day moving average of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 46.09% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRTV shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

In related news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $608,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 31.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

